New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the 11 years of Modi government as a "golden period" in public service while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that India stands well-equipped and unwavering in its resolve to safeguard its territorial integrity, as Union ministers praised the prime minister's leadership.

The Cabinet colleagues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance listed a number of measures of the government, with Singh also stating that India is moving forward stronger, prouder, and united.

Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan said on X that the country has seen a new era of economic rejuvenation, social justice, cultural pride and national security.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari said under Modi's "visionary leadership", India has undergone a historic transformation grounded in seva (service), good governance, and inclusive development.

"From empowering women, youth, and farmers to modernising infrastructure and healthcare, Bharat's progress has been swift and far-reaching. With global leadership, a self-reliant economy, and a people-first approach, India stands tall on the world stage," he said.

The ministers used the hashtag "11 years of seva" in social media posts to mark the 11 years of the Modi-led government in power.

Shah said when PM Modi took over the reins of the country in 2014, there was policy paralysis in the country.

He said there were no policies, no leadership, and scams were at their peak in the government, the economy was in shambles and the governance system was directionless.

Shah said this new India under Modi is rapidly progressing towards development and self-reliance with the power of reform, perform and transform.

He said this journey of making India "number 1" in every field by bringing positive changes in the lives of the countrymen will continue.

"The historic 11 years of the Modi Government have been a golden period of resolve, endeavour and dedication towards public service," he said.

Singh said the defence sector under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative has moved firmly towards self-reliance, and India now stands proudly among the top five economies of the world.

India today stands well-equipped, confident, and unwavering in its resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs, the defence minister added.

"Under PM Modi's dynamic leadership, India is not just progressing — it is rising to claim its rightful place in the comity of nations. India has witnessed unprecedented development and epoch-making political, social and economic transformations," he added.

The ministers highlighted the reach and impact of welfare schemes like 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' for sanitation, 'Ayushman Bharat' for health insurance, and 'Ujjwala Yojana' for cooking gas, besides measures for housing for the poor, cash assistance to farmers and subsidised loan schemes without collateral for entrepreneurs.

Singh said these programmes have truly empowered the poorest of the poor.

"Alongside, the massive expansion in physical infrastructure — from highways to railways, from smart cities to digital connectivity — and the strengthening of human resources in healthcare and education have laid the foundation for a new India," he added.

