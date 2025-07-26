Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday paid tributes to the brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. The commemorative event was held in Drass, Kargil, where both Union Ministers participated in a padyatra alongside locals and students, in a symbolic gesture of national unity and remembrance.

With Indian flags held high, the atmosphere reverberated with chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai." The padyatra witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and local residents, who walked together to honour the courage and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

A cultural programme was also organised as part of the tribute, where students dressed in traditional attire performed on stage.

During the padyatra, students emotionally rendered the patriotic song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon," moving many in the crowd.

Family members of Kargil War heroes were also present at the event and offered floral tributes at the Kargil War Memorial. Many spent time beside the names of the fallen heroes etched in stone, capturing photos and sharing quiet moments of reflection.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, highlighted the nation's military strength and growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

"The entire country remembers today when India's brave soldiers gave a fitting response to Pakistan. Be it a surgical strike, an air strike or Operation Sindoor, the Indian army is no less than any other. During Op Sindoor, India attacked Pakistan's terror bases using its indigenous weapons, which is why the world is bewildered... Today marks 26 years of Kargil Vijay, and I pay my respects to everyone who gave their all... Today, we are exporting defence weapons to nearly 92 countries. Our target is to export Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 3 lakh crore in 2029... PM Modi's vision is to make India 'Aatmanirbhar' and the Defence Minister provides motivation to the Indian army... We are now 75% Aatmanirbhar..." he told ANI.

The conflict, known as the Kargil war, started in May 1999 when Pakistani intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges with the aim of capturing National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh at that time. On spotting the intruders, India subsequently launched Operation Vijay. The operation showed the meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of the forces as the soldiers fought over two months in harsh terrain to drive out every intruder and restored Indian control at every post.

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the sacrifices of the soldiers who fought at the Line of Control on the snow-clad peaks amid relentless enemy fire. On July 26, the Indian flag was once again soaring over the mountains of Ladakh due to the efforts of our armed forces. (ANI)

