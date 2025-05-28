New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Several Union Ministers on Wednesday paid tribute to the Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Veer Savarkar's legacy of "courage, patriotism, and commitment" will motivate the upcoming generations.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Pay tribute to the great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. His legacy of courage, patriotism, and commitment to the nation will motivate generations to come," Jaishankar posted on X.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi and JP Nadda also paid tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"On his birth anniversary, we remember Veer Savarkar -- a fearless patriot, visionary thinker, and revolutionary. His unwavering commitment to India's freedom and his bold ideals continue to inspire all who stand for justice, courage, and liberty," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Union Minister JP Nadda said the Veer Savarkar was a "strong guard of India's independence and national renaissance".

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the devoted son of Mother India, a true patriot and a great thinker, freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji on his birth anniversary. Veer Savarkar was a strong guard of India's independence and national renaissance. Despite facing the cruel tortures of Kalapani, he continued to struggle for the independence of the nation with unwavering determination throughout his life. Even the unbearable torture of the British rule could not shake his resolve to liberate the country. His immortal sacrifice and his struggle-filled life philosophy will continue to inspire every patriot for ages", paying tribute to Veer Savarkar, Union Minister JP Nadda added.

"On the birth anniversary of Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a true son of Mother India, I pay my heartfelt tributes to him!. Your sacrifice and struggle for the nation will continue to inspire all of us to serve the motherland till eternity', Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'X' post said.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Veer Savarkar and called him "a true son of Mother India".

Hailing Veer Savarkar's contribution to India's freedom movement, PM Modi said the nation will not forget his indomitable courage and struggle. He said that Savarkar's sacrifice and dedication for the country will continue to guide the creation of a developed India.

"Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar ji, a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. Even the harshest tortures of the foreign government could not shake his devotion towards the motherland. The grateful nation can never forget the saga of his indomitable courage and struggle in the freedom movement. His sacrifice and dedication for the country will continue to be a guide in the creation of a developed India," PM Modi wrote in his 'X' post.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik. Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer and was popularly known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

Savarkar was also a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' Savarkar started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

He was greatly influenced by the Nationalist leader, Lokmanya Tilak. He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom.

He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence.

The British colonial authorities outlawed one of his works, 'The Indian War of Independence', which was about the 1857 'Sepoy Mutiny' or the First War of Independence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)