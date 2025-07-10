Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at Sathya Sai Baba Temple in Puttaparthi, Andhra on Pradesh on Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima is being celebrated all over India. Prayers are being offered at various temples and people are taking dip in holy rivers as part of rituals.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake of 4.4 Magnitude Shakes Parts of Capital Region, Residents Rush Out of House.

Earlier, devotees gathered to offer prayers at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir today. The sacred Bhasma Aarti was also performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain in the early morning on Thursday, on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the early morning ritual, which is considered very divine. The temple resonated with chants and spiritual fervor, marking the worship of Lord Shiva and spiritual gurus.

Also Read | Gambhira Bridge Collapse: 2 More Bodies Recovered, Death Toll Rises to 13 After Vehicles Fall Into Mahisagar River As Bridge Collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Today also marks the end of the month of Ashadh and the beginning of the month of Sawan. From today, the Kanvar Yatra will also begin.

After taking a holy dip, devotees visit the temple. Those who have taken initiation from their Guru and received the Guru Mantra will go to their Guru and worship them today."Guru Govind dono khade kaake lagu paay balihari Guru aapne Govind diyo bataye," a line composed by Kabir Das centuries ago, highlights the glory of the Guru, which remains relevant today.

A Guru is considered an essential guide for one's success in life. The Guru holds the highest importance in the religious city of Varanasi. Thousands of people visit their respected Gurus on this day, presenting gifts to them as per their abilities.

The belief is that respecting Gurus on Guru Purnima brings positive changes in life. There is also a tradition of receiving the Guru Mantra on this day in Varanasi.On the day of Ashadha Purnima, bathing and giving donations are considered very auspicious.

Guru Purnima is also known as Ashadhi Purnima and Vyas Purnima because Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on this day.

The Guru holds special importance in worldly life, which is why, in Indian culture, a guru is considered more important than God. This festival is celebrated not only by Hindus but also by Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs. In Buddhism, Lord Buddha gave his first Dharma Chakra Pravartan on this day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)