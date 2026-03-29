Mumbai (Maharasthra) [India], March 28 (ANI): It's actor Vijay Varma's birthday, and on the occasion of his special day, the makers of his upcoming series 'Matka King' have announced the release date along with a teaser for the show.

The series, which also stars Kritika Kamra, is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 17.

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Set in 1960s Bombay, 'Matka King' revolves around a cotton trader who creates a new gambling system called Matka. What starts as a small idea gradually grows bigger, reaching people from different sections of society.

Apart from Vijay and Kritika, the show also features Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover, along with several other actors in key roles.

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The story follows Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay Varma, as he tries to make a name for himself in a fast-changing city. As his idea expands, he faces rising risks, power struggles, and ever-growing ambitions.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur shared his thoughts on the project, stating that the story stood out because of its setting and the journey of the main character.

As per a release, Kapur said, "What drew us to Matka King was the scale and uniqueness of the world it is set in, and the story of an individual navigating ambition, identity, and the pursuit of respect in a rapidly evolving society."

Created and written by Abhay Koranne and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the series will be available in India and over 240 countries from April 17. (ANI)

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