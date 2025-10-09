New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, launched the third edition of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 at a hybrid event in New Delhi on Thursday.

Puniya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Amit Yadav, Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment; Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and V Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, were also present.

Also Read | 'Wonderful Rendition': PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer Enjoy Classical Performance of Ed Sheeran-Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire' (Watch Video).

Addressing the gathering, Anupriya Patel stated that "tobacco consumption is a significant public health challenge and children are especially vulnerable to early experimentation with tobacco such as cigarettes, bidis and smokeless tobacco products often leading to lifelong addiction, chronic diseases and even premature deaths."

Highlighting that the Government of India has taken persistent steps to protect citizens against tobacco-related health hazards, Patel informed that "India has taken the lead in regulating the depiction of tobacco in films, television, and online platforms, ensuring that health warnings and anti-tobacco messages reach diverse audiences. To further limit tobacco's reach, all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship are strictly prohibited - including those for electronic cigarettes. Large pictorial health warnings have also been mandated on all tobacco packaging, a measure recognised globally as one of the strongest."

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 10 October 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

She also stated, "The sale of tobacco products to minors below 18 years of age and within 100 yards of educational institutions is strictly banned. The production, sale, transport, and storage of electronic cigarettes is also completely prohibited across the country."

The Union Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called India's youth the harbingers of Viksit Bharat and in line with this vision, the Union Health Ministry launched the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign in 2023 to protect young minds from the dangers of tobacco and nicotine. She emphasised that "the aim of the campaign is not just to raise awareness but to empower our youth - to resist peer pressure, make informed choices, and become ambassadors of a tobacco-free and addiction-free lifestyle."

Recognising that tobacco use is often the first step towards substance abuse, this campaign is closely aligned with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of India. The Union Minister highlighted that through the joint efforts of both the initiatives and the collective energy of youth and the vision of Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat, India aspires to become a global leader in tobacco control and substance abuse prevention.

Speaking on the occasion, Punya Salila Srivastava noted that almost 65% of India's population comprises young people who are susceptible to tobacco use. She informed that the Union Government has signed the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and brought in strict tobacco control laws like the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, to control tobacco use and protect the health and well-being of India's youth.

The Union Health Secretary highlighted that the Global Tobacco Survey has acknowledged the Government's efforts in decreasing the consumption of tobacco among people. "The effort is to further strengthen the tobacco control initiatives through capacity building efforts and involvement of Jan Andolan", she stated.

Amit Yadav stated that the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign, which started two years back, is a building block towards eradicating the use of other substance abuse as well. He noted that schools and colleges are usually the entry point for youth to get into these habits.

Underlining that drugs are a silent weapon to destroy a country, he said that the effort should be on preventing substance abuse so that there is no scope for addiction in future. He highlighted that community participation and youth involvement are key to these efforts. "Involving schools and colleges are important for sensitising teachers and parents on the harmful effects of tobacco", he said.

He informed that school education departments of the Government of India have been asked to make curriculum-based programs and provide consistent messaging. The Government is also involving the private sector and civil society organisations for providing mentorship support and creating awareness on its initiatives, he said.

The 60-day Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 prioritizes six enhanced key strategies: intensifying public awareness campaigns about the dangers of tobacco; strengthening compliance with the revised guidelines for Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) to maintain schools and colleges as tobacco-free zones; reinforcing enforcement of tobacco control laws - the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019; expanding the Tobacco-Free Villages initiative, empowering communities to collectively eliminate tobacco use and create healthier environments; amplifying social media outreach through innovative digital platforms and capacity building for tobacco cessation.

The TFYC 3.0 continues to emphasize a comprehensive 'whole of government' approach through strengthened partnership and coordination between key ministries - Ministry of Education, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Telecommunication, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, among others, as well as enhanced collaboration with development partners.

The following are the key highlights of the launch event:

All participants took the enhanced 'Say No To Tobacco' pledge to remain tobacco-free, followed by a group photo session featuring students and celebrities.

Launch of Educational Resources: Introduction of a new comprehensive educational video series by the WHO and Vital Strategies to be distributed across all schools nationwide, sensitising young students about the detrimental effects of tobacco use.

Testimonials from Voice of Tobacco Victims (VoTV) sharing their experiences of overcoming tobacco-related health challenges through an emotionally impactful video presentation.

Dedication of the 4th National Tobacco Testing Laboratory at NIMHANS, Bangalore.

Launch of two guidelines - Operational Guidelines for Establishing Tobacco Cessation Centres in Ayush Institutions and the National Strategic Action Plan for Tobacco Cessation.

Energising flash mob performance to the inspiring anthem 'Aaj Zindagi Jeete Hain' released during the first campaign.

Awareness bike rally organised by renowned biking groups - Harley Owners Group and Delhi Bikers Breakfast Run - to spread campaign messages across the capital.

The event concluded with the Union Health Ministry calling upon all stakeholders to actively participate in the campaign through sustained engagement across social media channels. They were encouraged to participate widely in campaign activities and share progress updates to amplify the message and reach communities nationwide.

Building on the achievements of previous tobacco control initiatives, the Union Health Ministry launched the inaugural Tobacco Free Youth Campaign on May 31, 2023, to mark World No Tobacco Day.

This first campaign set a new benchmark, with more than 1,42,184 educational institutions and over 12,000 villages declared tobacco-free, alongside robust enforcement of tobacco control laws resulting in over Rs. 1 crore in fines. The momentum continued with TFYC 2.0 in September 2024, which expanded the campaign's impact: more than 1,67,762 educational institutions and 27,534 villages achieved tobacco-free status, and intensified enforcement resulted in fines exceeding Rs. 1.1 crore.

The Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0 represents a significant evolution in India's tobacco control efforts, designed to prevent young people from initiating tobacco use and support those seeking to quit. This year's comprehensive 60-day campaign introduces innovative approaches while strengthening existing frameworks to encourage a tobacco-free lifestyle among young people across India.

Dr Roderico H Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, senior officials of the Union Government, award-winning influencers, more than 300 school students from nearby Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI), including schools and colleges, along with NSS volunteers from My Bharat initiative and civil society organisations, also attended the event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)