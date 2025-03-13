New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai highlighted the Union government's efforts in combating terrorism and upgrading the National Investigation Agency by expanding the purview of crimes under its jurisdiction.

Replying to a question by BJP MP Dinesh Sharma, and mentioned that the 3rd No Money for Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing was held on November 18-19, 2022, in New Delhi, which provided a unique forum for 77 countries and 16 Multilateral organisations to discuss the effectiveness of the current international regime of combating the financing of Terror, and to discuss solutions to emerging challenges.

Also Read | 'Starlink, Welcome to India': Ashwini Vaishnaw's Message for Elon Musk's Starlink After US Telecom Giant Partners With Jio, Airtel, Says 'It Will Help Remote Railway Projects'.

Meanwhile, on upgrading the NIA, the minister mentioned the opening of new offices and also empowered the agency to investigate related to various laws, including the Explosive Substances Act, Human trafficking, cyber terrorism and Arms Act, 1959.

"By National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019, the government has empowered the NIA to investigate scheduled offences involving Indian citizens of Indian interests that are committed outside India. The mandate of NIA has been expanded to investigate offences," read the MoS's reply to the question.

Also Read | Kerala: Train Hits Man, Infant Son; Both Die in Palakkad.

"During the past 3 years, NIA in collaboration with many foreign agencies has conducted capacity building training programmes for the NAI officers and states/UT police, CPOs, CAPFs.

Highlighting the creation of an ISIS Investigation Research Cell, Rai's answer continued, "The government has created ISSI investigation research cell (IIRC) in NIA in January 2018 and broadened its scope to other theatres of terrorism and renamed it as Counter Terrorism Research Cell (CTRC) in June 2021."

The minister also mentioned the creation of special courts for NIA, the establishment of the National Terror Data Fusion and Analysis Centre (NTDFAC) and also being given the jurisdiction to investigate High-Quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

Rai also mentioned MoUs signed with Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) for conducting specialised courses and with National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) for capacity building as steps towards making NIA a "world-class agency."

Earlier on March 11, in a different written response in Lok Sabha, MoS Rai said that the government has launched a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen national security, law enforcement and governance across India.

He said that new measures proposed in the Budget to strengthen internal security in the current financial year inter-alia, include measures to make Jammu and Kashmir terror-free by eliminating terror networks.

"Integrate insurgent groups into the peace process and strengthen border security to curb infiltration in North East. Eliminate Left-Wing Extremism," he added.

The MoS further said that the deployment of mobile forensic labs in all districts and the modernization of state forensic labs.

The minister said, "Implementing new criminal laws with an aim to modernize the Criminal Justice System by integrating police, judiciary, forensics, prisons and prosecution into a seamless digital system, enhancing crime prevention and justice delivery, and improving criminal investigations." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)