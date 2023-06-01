Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of universities developing a scientific temperament and conducting people-centric research and said that universities should not indulge in dividing the society.

According to CMO, he held a discussion for about 45 minutes with the delegation of vice-chancellors of various universities at the Home Office Krishna and expressed concern over universities deviating from their objectives.

The Chief Minister urged them to avoid actions that divide society and to instead focus on social values and social justice.

Highlighting the influential role of universities in shaping the country's future, Siddaramaiah stressed that straying from their true objectives could have detrimental consequences for both students and the nation.

He reaffirmed that his government is committed to strengthening higher education based on scientific principles, and said that any deviation from this path would not be tolerated.

Prof Ashok Aluru of Madikeri University Dr. B.K. Ravi of Koppal University, Prof. Deshpande of Bagalkote University, Dr Jangamashetti of Haveri University, Prof. Biradar of Bidar University, Prof. Taranath of Hassan University, vice Chancellor of Chamarajanagar University Prof. Gangadhar were present during the meeting. (ANI)

