Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has constituted a task force to outline a roadmap for the resumption of suspended teaching-learning activities in Hyderabad.

The university had suspended the academic activities on March 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

With this task force, the University is planning to reassure their efforts to sustain the high-quality education among the students and parents while addressing on-campus health and safety concerns and issues related to online learning during the pandemic crisis. According to the University, a 12-membered task force has been mandated to consult various stakeholders of the University and work out an action plan for kickstarting academic activities that had come to a halt more than three months ago. This includes practical steps for starting classes for ongoing students as well as for those who will be joining the University this academic year. The task force will examine and recommend a range of teaching methods incorporating face-to-face, online, and blended modes of delivery of course content. The group will recommend appropriate measures to upgrade the institution's ICT infrastructure to be able to address the challenges of online education. The task force will also examine the scheduling and mode of the University's annual entrance examination that is normally held across the country for admission to its various post-graduate and research programmes. The last date for submitting applications for this year's admissions was June 30, 2020. Further, this group has been asked to monitor the implementation of the decisions taken by the University on the above-mentioned matters and will remain in operation up to December 31, 2020. (ANI)

