New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Delhi high court on Thursday granted two weeks interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar on medical grounds. He is serving a life sentence in POCSO case. He was Convicted in Unnao Rape case in 2018.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma granted two weeks interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar for treatment. He sought suspension of sentence for 30 days for treatment.

*The High Court directed that he be admitted to AIIMS New Delhi for medical evaluation, with the medical superintendent facilitating the process.*

The High Court also said that after evaluation by the medical board, Medical Superintendent should suggest to the court whether his treatment is possible at AIIMS.

It is claimed that he is suffering from Diabetes, cataracts, retinal issues and other ailments.

The High Court said that Sengar would be admitted to hospital for at least 2 to 3 days. After discharge from the hospital, he will stay at a known location and shall remain in touch with the investigation officer.

The High Court also said that he should not leave Delhi.

The bench said that after medical evaluation, a status report will be filed at the next hearing and the Medical Superintendent will advise whether the requested treatment is possible at AIIMS or not.

Senior advocate N Hariharan submitted that Sengar has a retina problem and he wants to undergo treatment at Shankar Netralay, Chennai.

*Advocate Mehmood Pracha represented the rape survivor and opposed the bail application. He argued that previous medical reports did not indicate that the treatment sought was not possible at AIIMS.*

It was also submitted that if the accused is released on interim bail it can cause a threat to the victim who has been provided security.

After considering the submissions, the High Court granted interim bail and listed the matter on December 20 for hearing. (ANI)

