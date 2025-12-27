Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 27 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo on Saturday applauded the decision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to challenge the Delhi High Court's order that suspended the sentence and granted bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger in the Unnao rape case, in the Supreme Court and criticised Congress for politicising the situation.

Speaking with ANI, Deo welcomed the CBI's involvement in the 2017 Unnao rape case, stating it's a positive step given the victim's insecurity.

Also Read | Bank Holiday 2026 List: Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 100 Days Next Year As RBI Releases Holiday Calendar; Check Full List.

"CBI has taken the right step because the victim also felt insecure," the BJP spokesperson said.

The CBI has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence and grant bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

Also Read | Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory for Amritsar, Chandigarh and Ranchi Airports.

Deo criticised Congress leaders for allegedly politicising the issue by taking the victim to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before the court's judgment.

"It is unfortunate that Congress leaders took her to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and tried to politicise the whole situation. This should not be done in politics," he said.

Deo emphasised the need to wait for the court's decision, suggesting the case shouldn't be used for political purposes.

"If one daughter is seeking justice and the court hasn't issued a judgment, we should wait for the judgment..."

He also condemned the Gandhi family for not standing up for atrocities against Hindus, such as in Bangladesh, but raising a voice for Gaza.

On the other hand, DMK MP P Wilson on Friday said that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government should have atleast provided "good facilities" to the rape survivor.

"The Delhi HC appears to have granted bail in this case... The CBI should have at least taken steps to object to the bail grant... The UP government should have at least provided good facilities to the rape survivor, whereas the CBI has not taken any steps... Only when all parties came out in protest did they say that they were taking steps to challenge the order. This shows that women and minorities in India are not safe in the hands of the BJP... Minorities were attacked in MP and Chhattisgarh...." Wilson told reporters.

The CBI has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the Delhi High Court's order dated December 23, 2025, which suspended Sengar's life sentence pending disposal of his appeal and granted him bail subject to certain conditions.

Sengar was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment with a ₹25 lakh fine. The High Court granted bail with conditions, including a ₹15 lakh personal bond and restrictions on approaching the victim's residence. However, Sengar remains in jail due to a separate 10-year sentence for the custodial death of the victim's father.

He had filed an appeal against his conviction before the Delhi High Court in January 2020 and later moved a plea seeking suspension of sentence in March 2022.

The CBI and the victim strongly opposed the plea for suspension of sentence through their respective counsels. However, the High Court allowed the plea and granted bail to the accused. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)