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Agency News Agency News India News | Parivartan is Not Only Possible but is Certain in Bengal: Rajnath Singh Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP would get over two-thirds of the seats in the first phase of polling in West Bengal and said change is not only possible in the state but is a certainty.

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP would get over two-thirds of the seats in the first phase of polling in West Bengal held earlier this week and said change is not only possible in the state but is a certainty.

In an interview with ANI while campaigning in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Rajnath Singh said the high turnout in the first phase of Bengal polls clearly demonstrates that the Trinamool Congress government is on its way out.

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"In 2011, when 84% voter turnout was recorded, the long-standing Left government was ousted and the TMC government came to power. Similarly, this time, the nearly 93% voter turnout here clearly demonstrates that the current government, the TMC, is going away, and change is happening here," he said.

Answering a query about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks about SIR and the vote being against the BJP, Rajnath Singh said there is no need to take note of her remarks as she is "disappointed and in a state of despair".

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Asked about the issue of women's security, he said all mothers and sisters know that "if anyone can guarantee women's safety, it is the BJP or the NDA government".

"We're already getting almost two-thirds in the first phase, it is natural in the second phase...Just look at the mood here; it'll become clear to you how much love the Bharatiya Janata Party is receiving from the people," he added.

Rajnath Singh, who held a roadshow, said that the BJP getting a two-thirds majority in the assembly polls should not be ruled out.

"Parivartan sabhav nahi nishchit hai (Change is not only possible but definite)," he said.

The state witnessed a record 91.91 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of assembly polls on 152 seats on April 23. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Electioneering has intensified for the second phase of polling on April 29 with leaders holding rallies and roadshows. Leaders of the BJP, Trinamool Congress, Congress and Left parties are campaigning on the seats which will go to the polls in the second phase.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging corruption and appeasement politics. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)