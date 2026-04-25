New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): A fire broke out on Saturday in the Majlis Park forest area in the national capital on Saturday.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control.

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Further details are awaited.

Just hours earlier, a fire broke out in a slum area near Punjabi Bagh in the national capital on Friday, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

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Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after information about the blaze was received. Firefighting operations were immediately launched, and efforts were undertaken to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)