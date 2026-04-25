Anushka Sharma’s Viral ‘Guilty’ Celebration at M Chinnaswamy Stadium As Virat Kohli Hits Milestone 800th IPL Four (Watch Video)

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While Virat Kohli was busy rewriting the record books on the field, it was his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, who stole the spotlight in the stands during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) emphatic victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Radha Vatika Ashram to Attend Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Satsang (Watch Videos)

Anushka Sharma’s Funny Stadium Moment Trends – Watch Video

One swing. Maximum impact 💫 The chase master at his dominant best🔥#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/1jQMWSlWnX pic.twitter.com/Aa16ypITec — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 24, 2026

Anushka Sharma’s Viral Reaction

The moment occurred after Kohli dispatched one of his four sixes into the Chinnaswamy crowd. Anushka, a regular fixture at RCB’s home games this season, was seen performing a "money-splashing" dance move-a signature celebration often seen in the RCB dressing room. However, the lighthearted moment took a hilarious turn when Anushka realized the stadium camera was focused on her. Her celebratory expression quickly shifted to a "guilty" look of realisation and she burst into laughter before stopping the gesture. The clip has since gone viral, with fans praising her relatable and candid support for her husband.

Virat Kohli Hits 800 Fours Milestone

Virat Kohli delivered a stunning performance with a blistering 81 off 44 balls, leading his side with authority and class. Making the most of an early dropped catch, Kohli dominated the bowling attack with eight fours and four sixes before being dismissed by Jason Holder. The innings was historic, as Kohli became the first player in Indian Premier League history to cross 800 fours, extending his lead over Shikhar Dhawan. He also joined the elite 300-sixes club alongside Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma, while reclaiming the Orange Cap as the top run-scorer of IPL 2026. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Airport Video: Couple Spotted Together First Time After German Influencer LizLaz Instagram Controversy (Watch)

RCB’s Big Win

The victory significantly boosts RCB's chances of securing a play-off spot, keeping them firmly in the top half of the table. With seven balls to spare, the chase showcased the team's current high-flying momentum. For the fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the night offered a perfect blend of legendary cricket and a glimpse of the playful camaraderie between one of India's most beloved power couples.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).