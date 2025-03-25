New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to withdraw the special CRPF protection granted to the victim's family and witnesses in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Prasanna B. Varale also clarified that CRPF security cover granted to the victim of the Unnao rape case shall continue till further order.

"Having regard to the submissions, we are of the opinion that the protection granted by this court to the concerned persons (victims' family and witnesses) at the relevant time by order dated may not be continued as the case has already resulted in the conviction of the accused, who has been awarded life term. We may clarify that CRPF cover which has been granted to the victim shall continue till further order of this court."

The bench stated that such persons from whom the special security now stands withdrawn shall be at liberty to approach local police for security.

The court issued its order after hearing the submissions of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati who appeared for the Central government. ASG Bhati submitted that the apprehension of threats to the victims' family is now reduced since the accused in the case has been convicted and sentenced for life.

"Now the ASG Bhati has drawn the attention of the court that the case has already resulted in the conviction of the accused. There are no more threat perceptions to the persons who have been granted protection," the Court noted in its order.

In December 2019, a Delhi court had convicted former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping a girl at his residence in Unnao, where she had gone to seek a job.

The court convicted him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to penetrative sexual assault committed against a minor by a public servant.

The court was dealing with a suo moto PIL (Public Interest Litigation) petition regarding the "alarming rise in the number of reported child rape incidents" in India.

The court had in August 2019, directed the Central government to provide security and protection to the victim of the Unnao rape case along with her lawyer, family members and also to persons who are witnesses in the case. On Tuesday, however, the court noted that protection was accordingly provided by the government.

Advocates Mehmood Pracha and Kshitij Singh appeared for the said victim. (ANI)

