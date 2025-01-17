New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court judge Justice Dharmesh Sharma on Friday recused himself from hearing former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea seeking suspension of sentence in Unnao Minor rape case. He is serving a life sentence in this case.

Justice Dharmesh Sharma had Convicted and sentenced Sengar when he was a session judge at Tis Hazari. Sengar has already challenged the trial court order before the High Court in 2018.

A division bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh listed the matter before another bench subject to the order of the bench of chief justice on January 27.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Friday refused to extend the interim bail of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and asked him to surrender on January 20.

He was granted medical bail in December 2024, by the division bench of the High Court till January 20.

Advocate Kanhaiya Singhal pressed that Sengar is to undergo a cataract surgery at AIIMS on January 24. The bench said that first, you surrender. Thereafter we will see.

He was granted medical bail in the victim's father's custodial death case by the single-judge bench of the High Court. In this case, he is serving a ten-year jail sentence. (ANI)

