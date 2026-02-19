Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Sri Lankan Navy detained 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized four fishing boats in two separate incidents on Wednesday, triggering unrest among the fishing community, according to the Vice President of the National Fishermen Association, CR Senthilvel.

Speaking to ANI, Senthilvel said, "While more than 450 fishing boats from Rameswaram had gone out to sea yesterday, they were fishing in the Gulf of Mannar between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar when the Sri Lankan Navy arrived in the area and arrested three fishing boats from Rameswaram and 18 fishermen from them, claiming that they had fished across the border."

Also Read | Donald Trump Celebrates Black History Month; Praises Indian American Harmeet Dhillon at White House Event.

Senthilvel further informed that in a separate incident, a boat from Mandapam was intercepted near Neduntheevu in the Palk Strait. Four fishermen on board were taken into custody, and the boat was seized for inquiry.

Senthilvel said, "The detentions have led to tension among families and boat owners in Rameswaram and Mandapam."

Also Read | India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi To Formally Inaugurate AI Impact Expo Today.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin penned a letter to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday, urging immediate action to facilitate the return of Tamil Nadu fishermen released by the Sri Lankan court to their homeland. The letter detailed the Jaffna Court proceedings against the Tamil Nadu fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, seeking to draw attention to a judgment delivered by the Sri Lankan Court in the case.

"The Jaffna Court tried a total of twelve fishermen on 03.02.2026 - three from Mandapam, who were taken into custody on 28.12.2025, and nine from Mayiladuthurai, apprehended on 03.01.2026. Following the proceedings, three boat drivers were sentenced to six months' rigorous imprisonment and were each imposed a fine of LKR 11.60 lakh, with an additional three months' imprisonment in the event of default. The remaining nine fishermen were ordered to be released and were subsequently transferred to the Minihana Detention Centre on 05.02.2026," the letter stated.

The letter further highlighted that due to delays in completing the repatriation formalities, the released fishermen remain in custody. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)