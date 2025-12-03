New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): BJP MP Dinesh Sharma criticised the opposition for allegedly disrupting the proposed agenda of the winter parliamentary session, claiming that those protesting against issues such as CAA, electoral reforms, vote rigging and Waqf matters are acting with an unsettled mindset.

The BJP MP also alleged that the opposition carries a sense of revenge, stating that they create chaos and noise in Parliament and then walk out.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Crashes to Record Low Beyond 90 per Dollar for 1st Time Ever.

"Those who protest about CAA, vote theft, Waqf and electoral reforms are of unsettled mind. Now that the government has set a date for electoral reforms debate, today they have come with another issue, and after this, they will come with a third issue. These are the misguided people from the Opposition with restless minds who should feel regret in their hearts for the defeat in Bihar, but there is such a sense of revenge in their minds that they create noise and commotion, and then run away..." Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, the top leadership of the Congress party, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Legislative Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and MP Priyanka Gandhi, attended the INDIA bloc protest against the four labour codes at Parliament premises. Claiming that the four labour codes propagate "corporate jungle raj," the INDIA bloc MPs held up various banners, and a bigger banner reading "No to Corporate Jungle raj- Yes to labour justice"

Also Read | Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2025: BJP Wins 7 Seats While AAP Secures 3, Congress Also Opens Account.

The INDIA bloc's protest comes after the Government accepted the Opposition's repeated demands for a discussion. The Central government is set to hold a debate on electoral reforms on December 9.

Earlier today, the INDIA bloc floor leaders held a meeting ahead of the third day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, to chalk out the strategy after the Centre accepted the Opposition's demand to hold a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, were present at the meeting.

Since the Parliament winter session began, the INDIA bloc MPs have been protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the government urging cooperation amid a stalemate in the house.

The all-party meeting, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has decided that the discussion on the 150th Anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' will take place from 12 noon on Monday (December 8), and the debate on election reforms will take place from 12 noon on Tuesday (December 9). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)