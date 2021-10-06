New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) An unusual scene was witnessed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday when a senior advocate advanced arguments in a matter, relating to reservation in promotions to the employees belonging to SC and ST, from a hospital.

As soon as the senior advocate was seen on the screen during the hearing conducted virtually, a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao inquired, “Before you start...how are you?”

The lawyer said, “I am grateful for your concern. I am much better. Coming to the hospital has enabled me to identify the problem.”

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, told the senior advocate to take care.

“I am grateful for your indulgence,” the lawyer said and started the arguments.

