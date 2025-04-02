Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday seized 1,007 illegal e-rickshaws and challaned 3,093, a day after it launched a comprehensive crackdown based on instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

According to officials, the campaign was launched after an auto driver raped and killed a female passenger last week in Lucknow. The accused was killed in a police encounter on March 21.

In an official statement, Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said that the campaign started on Tuesday on instruction of the chief minister.

On the second day of the campaign, 1,007 e-rickshaws were seized and 3093 challaned, the statement said.

The statement further said that on the first day of the campaign authorities seized 915 e-rickshaws and issued challans to 3,035 violators across the state.

The action will continue, the transport commissioner said, adding that an awareness campaign was also run during this period.

Campaign nodal officer, Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) Sanjay Singh, informed that on Wednesday action was taken against 444 illegal e-rickshaws in Agra division, followed by 377 in Lucknow division, 277 in Kanpur and 257 in Ghaziabad division.

In Jhansi, action was taken against 216 e-rickshaws, followed by 161 in Varanasi, 140 in Aligarh division, 135 in Ayodhya and 120 in Moradabad division, he added.

