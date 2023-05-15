Hamirpur (UP), May 15 (PTI) Three persons, including a girl, were killed Monday after the bike on which they were travelling was hit by a truck in the Maudaha area here, police said.

Sunil Kumar Ahirwar (25), Vinod (21) and Shivpati (11) were killed in the incident that took place near Narayach village here, Circle officer Vivek Yadav said.

All the victims were residents of Kharela village of Mahoba.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for a postmortem examination.

Police are trying to nab the absconding truck driver.

