Banda, Oct 29 (PTI) As many as 13 passengers of a bus were injured when it fell into a gorge on Saturday evening, police said here.

Circle Officer of Atrara Anand Kumar Pandey said the ill-fated bus was going from Atrara to Kamasin when its driver lost control over it near Orha-Nagvara, and it fell into the roadside gorge.

"Seven passengers have suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to a community health centre in Atrara. Of these seven, the condition of three passengers is critical and they have been sent to the district hospital," he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said in all 13 passengers were injured. Six passengers got minor injuries and they were administered first-aid and discharged.

