Lucknow, Jul 20 (PTI) Thirteen people were killed in rain-related incidents in the 24 hours ended at 6 pm on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement.

Ten people -- one in Farukhabad, five in Rampur and four in Hardoi -- drowned. A death each was caused by snakebite in Ghazipur and Banda while one person died due to excess rain in Mainpur, it said.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Budaun and Farukhabad and the Yamuna in Mathura.

In Uttar Pradesh, 46,830 people in 385 villages of 13 districts -- Agra, Aligarh, Bijnor, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and Shamli -- have been affected by floods.

Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said all embankments in the state are safe at present.

In the past 24 hours, no district received more than 30 mm rainfall and relief and rescue operations are on in the affected areas.

