Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) With 1,703 fresh COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh's caseload reached 5,45,545 on Tuesday, while 29 more deaths pushed the toll to 7,788.

Of the new cases, 240 have been reported from Lucknow, followed by 156 from Meerut, 127 from Ghaziabad, 113 from Agra and 112 from Gautam Budhnagar, a health department bulletin said.

Lucknow recorded seven deaths, Meerut and Etawah three each, and Varanasi and Balrampur two each, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,670, while 5,14,087 people have recovered so far, the bulletin said.

Over 1.43 lakh tests were done in the state on Monday, taking the number of total tests conducted to over 1.94 crore.

According to a government spokesperson, focussed sampling of marriage hall/banquet halls staffers, caterers of wedding functions and flower and light decoration vendors will be done till December 3.

