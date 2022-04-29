Mathura, Apr 29 (PTI) Two children received burn injuries when the radiator of a school vehicle exploded in the Vrindavan on Friday morning, police said.

The vehicle was on the way to Kanha Makhan Public School when its radiator exploded due to heat, SHO of Vrindavan police station Ajay Kaushal said.

Chitra (4) and Dev Goswami (9) received burn injuries from hot water from the exploded radiator. They were taken to a private hospital when they received first-aid, police said.

Dev's father Gaurav Goswami alleged that vehicle was quite old. A complaint was made to the school management about it but no one paid any attention, he claimed and demanded action against the school management and the vehicle's driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)