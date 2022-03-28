Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a Muslim youth for celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in recently held Assembly elections, in Uttar Pradesh Kushinagar, said the police.

The victim, identified as 'Babar,' was allegedly killed for celebrating BJP's win, added the police.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Pune: Fraudster Cheats Woman of Rs 8.2 Lakh on The Pretext of Marrying Her.

Babar suffered serious injuries and died on March 25 during treatment, stated the police.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Varun Kumar Pandey told ANI that no action was taken, despite the victim complaining about death threats.

Also Read | Bank Strike Tomorrow: Banks To Observe Nationwide Strike on March 28-29 To Protest Against Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

"We were informed that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then. An FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said Varun Kumar Pandey, SDM.

"A case was registered on March 21 in which a person suffered serious injuries and died on March 25th during treatment. Two accused have been arrested and sent to jail. The accused and the victim both were from the same community," said Sandeep Verma, DSP Khadda, Kushinagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)