Gonda (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Two people were killed and another seriously injured when a speeding car dashed into a roadside grocery shop here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on the Chandni Chowk-Pairkhas road near Pran Devi College, they said.

Also Read | State Patrol: Tornado That Tore Through Southeastern Missouri Caused Widespread … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The injured person has been admitted to a private hospital in Ayodhya, police said.

The SUV car lost control and dashed into the shop, hitting three people including the shopkeeper, police said.

Also Read | Data Breach: Over 52% of Organisations Suffered in Past Two Years Globally, Says Report.

Naseer Ahmed (65) and Shyam Lal (50) died on the spot while shopkeeper Ram Autar Maurya, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to the hospital, police said.

Inspector-in-charge Satanand Pandey said the driver fled the scene leaving the car behind.

Legal action is being taken and a case has been registered under relevant sections, Pandey added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)