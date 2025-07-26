Muzaffarnagar(UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Two minor girls, who are cousins, were allegedly gang-raped after being abducted at gunpoint from their home in the Budhana area, officials said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the two accused, identified as Pradeep and Gaurav, under sections of the BNS and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, Circle Officer (CO)Gajendra Pal Singh said, adding that both men are currently absconding and two police teams have been formed to arrest them.

The incident came to light when the minors, aged 15 and 16, returned home and informed their family members about the alleged rape.

According to the complaint lodged by the victims' family, Pradeep and Gaurav, also from the same village, arrived on a motorcycle and abducted the girls at gunpoint on Friday. The sisters were taken to another location where the alleged rape occurred.

The minors have been sent for medical examination, the police said.

