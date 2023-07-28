Kaushambi (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Two Shia groups clashed here over holding a religious meeting, a police official said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the incident took place on Thursday night in Moonghari village.

The groups clashed over the venue for holding a 'majlis' (religious meeting) during the Muharram procession. A video of the fight went viral on social media.

Singh said both sides lodged a complaint against each other on Friday following which, 20 people were booked.

