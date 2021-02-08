Jalaun (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A young technician got electrocuted, while three labourers were seriously injured at an under-construction car showroom in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

SHO of Orai police station Sudhakar Mishra said the incident happened on Saturday around 7 pm in Indiranagar colony when technician Sachin Kumar (25) came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district while the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, the SHO said.

