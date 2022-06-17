Lucknow, Jun 17 (PTI) A total of 260 people were arrested and six FIRs lodged until Friday in Uttar Pradesh in connection with violent protests over the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

According to information provided by ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, the FIRs were lodged in Firozabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, and Gautam Buddh Nagar (1) districts.

Acting on the FIRs, 260 people were arrested by police from five districts.

The maximum 109 arrests were made in Ballia followed by Mathura (70) Aligarh (31) Varanasi (27) and Gautam Budh Nagar (15).

According to senior police officials, the number of arrests is likely to go up in next 24 hours.

