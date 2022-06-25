Ghaziabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Three people were arrested for making illegal firearms inside a temple complex here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja told reporters that the three have been identified as Anas of Sahibabad, Arsalan of Meerut and Luvi of Aligarh.

Also Read | IAS Sanjay Popli Corruption Case: 12 kg Gold, 3 kg Silver, Four iPhones Recovered in Raid by Vigilance Bureau at Arrested IAS Officer's House in Chandigarh.

Police arrested them early Saturday from Patla town and seized 29 finished and semi-finished country-made pistols and cartridges, he added.

They have confessed that they used to supply the pistols in Ghaziabad and neighboring districts and were earning a profit of Rs 5,000 to 10,000 on each sale, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Will Set Up Separate Block of Shiv Sena, Not Merging With Any Other Party As We Respect Uddhav Thackeray’, Says Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)