Pilibhit (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Three people, including two teenagers, were killed in a collision between a bike and a tractor-trolley here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on the Sitarganj highway late on Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says 'We Have To Save Youth From Hate Politics'.

Amaria Police station in-charge Kamal Kant Verma said Mohammad Umair (18), Uwais (16) and Mohammad Ayan (14), residents of Faridpur nagar panchayat of ??Bareilly district, were going on a bike when the collision took place.

All of them were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: Samajwadi Party Patriarch Is Quite Critical, Says Medanta Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)