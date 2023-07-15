Jalaun, July 15: In a tragic incident, three people were killed, including two children in a gas cylinder blast in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. "The deceased include the mother, his daughter and his niece. The post-mortem of the deceased has been carried out," said Aseem Chowdhary, ASP Jalaun. Seven people were injured in the incident and taken to medical college Urai for treatment. Delhi Cylinder Blast: Fire Breaks Out in Slums Near Shastri Park Due to Multiple LPG Gas Cylinder Explosion, No Casualties Reported.

"Seven people were injured due to an LPG cylinder blast in Jalaun district yesterday. 3 people died during treatment and 4 people are out of danger," said ASP Jalaun.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Kanshi Ram colony, when a scrap dealer tried to extract the brass from the cylinder, resulting in gas leakage and causing the blast.

