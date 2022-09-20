Maharajganj (UP) Sep 20 (PTI) Four persons were arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh police in Sonauli area near the Indo-Nepal border and recovered heroin worth around Rs 1.65 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Dinesh Lodhi (42), Pathar Gupta (45), Firoz Khan (43) and Jaleel Khan (32), all belonging to Nautanwa area of Maharajganj district.

They were intercepted during a routine checking, Circle Officer (Nautanwa) Anuj Kumar Singh said.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations are on, he added.

