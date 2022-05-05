Gonda (UP), May 5 (PTI) Four primary teachers in Basic Education Department were dismissed from service on Thursday for submitting fake documents.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Akhilesh Pratap Singh said the concerned block education officers have been directed to register FIRs against the four, and initiate the process of recovery of the amount drawn by them, including salary.

Singh said the sacked teachers were Rajesh Kumar, posted as headmaster in primary school, Purey Godian, Vinod Kumar Singh, posted as headmaster in primary school, Rajapur Retwagada, Kuldeep, posted in Purey Sidhari primary school, and Jitendra Kumar Yadav, posted as the headmaster in the primary school Prithvipal Ganj, Itiyathok.

The academic records of all these were found to be fake, the BSA said.

All four teachers failed to appear despite repeated instructions to show up for verification of records, he added.

