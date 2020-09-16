Noida (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Five people have been booked and one of them arrested for illegally extracting soil from a farm on the banks of the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said.

The five have also been charged with attempted murder and causing hurt with dangerous weapons in a fight with a rival group over extraction of soil, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said the fight broke out between the two sides from Yakubpur and Dalelpur, both the villages on the opposite banks of the Yamuna on Tuesday.

“Satbir Tyagi's side from Dalelpur had come to take soil from a farm in Yakubpur. This was objected to by Monu, a resident of Yakubpur. Soon a fight broke out and more people got involved from the two sides. Firearms and some sharp weapons were used in the fight that left some people injured,” he said.

Later, a complaint was made from Monu's side against Tyagi and his associates at the local Knowledge Park Police Station. An FIR has been registered against Tyagi, his son Nitin, Neeraj, Satish and Prince Tyagi, he said.

“Satbir Tyagi has been arrested and searches are on for others,” Singh said.

According to the police, a broken rifle, 20 bullets of .315 bore, 18 bullets of 12 bore, two used cartridges of bullets, were found from the spot.

The accused had fled spot leaving behind a tractor trolley and a car, both of which have been impounded, the police added.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148, 149 (all related to rioting), 307 (murder attempt), among others. The accused have also been booked under the UP Mining Act, the police said.

