Muzaffarnagar, Jul 13 (PTI) Five brothers were arrested for breaching peace in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

An argument broke out between Sajid, Rashid, Abid, Salman and Arif over family property at Kairana town in the district on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | Death of Debendra Nath Roy Raises Serious Issues, Need Thorough Impartial Probe, Says West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

They were arrested for breach of peace and produced before a magistrate, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)