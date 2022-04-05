Pilibhit (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Six people were arrested by the police here for betting in IPL matches, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed the six bookies from a house belonging to a man named Rohit and also recovered five mobile phones and Rs 6,850 in cash, they said.

Those arrested have been booked under the relevant sections and further investigations are on, police added.

