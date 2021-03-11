Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A 36-year-old man drowned in Ganga river at Shukratal here after the funeral of his grandfather on Thursday, police said.

The deceased identified as Dharamvir was bathing in the river as part of rituals after the funeral. The victim's body has been recovered from the river.

He had come from Barla village under Chapar police station area in the district along with other family members to cremate his deceased grandfather.

