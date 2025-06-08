Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Aligarh Police have arrested three members of the notorious inter-district 'Pankhiya Gang' responsible for 12 thefts in rural areas of Aligarh, in over 15 days.

The three accused are being sent to judicial custody, while one other member of the gang was arrested earlier and is already in jail. The police have also recovered stolen goods from the possession of the accused.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Amrit Jain, revealed that one member of the Pankhiya Gang had been apprehended earlier. The four members of the gang collectively face 65 registered cases. Known for targeting villages near highways, the gang conducts reconnaissance at night and is infamous for executing two to three thefts in a single night. The gang members hail from Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, and Badaun districts.

During the press conference, Amrit Jain, SP Rural Aligarh, stated, "As part of our zero-tolerance policy against crime, a joint operation involving Aligarh Police, the Dehat Criminal Intelligence Wing, Iglas Police, CO Khair, and CO Iglas targeted the notorious 'Pankhiya Gang.' Operating in the village areas of Aligarh, this gang committed nearly 12 thefts between April 25 and May 2. Today, three members of the gang will be sent to jail, following the arrest of another member a few days ago. The four members have been linked to 65 registered cases. The gang's modus operandi involves conducting night-time reconnaissance in villages, parking their vehicle nearby, and robbing houses barefoot."

Among the gang is a goldsmith who allegedly purchased stolen jewellery at low prices and facilitated its resale. The police recovered 1.5 kg of a silver-like metal, valued at approximately Rs 3.5 lakh in the market, 25 grams of yellow metal, a car, and cash from the accused.

"They typically carried out one to two thefts per day. We have seized 1.5 kg of a white metal resembling silver, valued at 3.30 lakh, 25 gm of yellow metal, a car, and some cash," he added. (ANI)

