Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Friday adopted a motion expressing gratitude to all the people involved in the rescue of 41 workers, eight of them from the state, who were trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel for 17 days.

The motion proposed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the successful operation after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route collapsed on November 12, the day of Diwali.

Also Read | Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Gets Serious About Pollution in City, Invites Expressions of Interest From Global Companies for Artificial Rains.

Speaker Satish Mahana said the House unanimously expressed its gratitude to the members of the entire rescue operation team engaged in Uttarakhand for the safe return of 41 workers and congratulated them all for the success.

He also announced that the proposal was accepted unanimously by the members of the ruling party and the opposition in the House.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: India Achieved Emission Intensity-Related Target 11 Years Ago, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Of the workers from Uttar Pradesh who were trapped inside the tunnel, six were from Shravasti – Ankit, Ram Milan, Satyadev, Santosh, Jaiprakash and Ram Sundar – and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri (Manjeet) and Mirzapur (Akhilesh Kumar).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)