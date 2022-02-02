New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hit the political battleground of Uttar Pradesh again on Wednesday as the BJP leader will hold campaigns in Aligarh and Badaun constituencies.

Shah will address public meetings at Atrauli, Badaun and Sahaswan. He will also hold a door-to-door campaign in Badaun. This is Shah's first campaigning for the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Shah has been the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top strategist since 2013 and is considered to be the "Chanakya' of the saffron party delivering stupendous poll performances.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shah was instrumental in getting BJP to win 78 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. An unexpected result came the way of BJP with a record margin of victory of over 300 seats in the 2017 assembly elections and also in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the party managed to win 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

It was only 2020 when the reins were handed over to JP Nadda who took over as BJP national president.

It is Amit Shah who inculcated the booth-level outreach in the party leading to BJP's winning election after election.

BJP which is looking at seeking a second term in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is banking on law and order in the state in the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma, party president JP Nadda's stature and Amit Shah's tried and tested strategy.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

