By Sahil Pandey

Deoband (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): As Deoband is set to vote on February 14 in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, locals in the constituency seek communal harmony and better job opportunities for youth.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Guru Nanak Nagar; Accused Arrested.

Speaking about issues concerning Deoband, a local Maulana Ata ur Rehman said, "Most important issue is that of communal peace in the area and we don't want any riots and just want peace in the city."

Rehman believes that the performance of the Yogi government is good and he did not face any issue regarding administration.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Hijab Row: Should Be Resolved With Discussion, Cannot Go to Court for Everything and Make Political Issue Out of It.

Similarly, Mohd Ehasaan who resides near Darul Uloom said whosoever forms the government should ensure no discrimination is done against people while giving jobs.

"Whoever comes should not discriminate. Hindu-Muslim differences destroyed job opportunities and developed hatred. We want peace and brotherhood. Whosoever comes whether Akhilesh, Yogi or Mayawati should never discriminate and promote brotherhood," Ehsaan said.

Mohd Haroon, a native of Deoband mentioned that employment for the youth is important and should be focussed upon.

"Employment is important for the public and during COVID, the government helped us by providing services like ration at the doorstep and provided Ayushman Card," he added.

On the other hand, many felt that post-2017, not much work was done in Deoband and pointed out that government scheme benefits never reached the poor.

"We like Akhilesh, he made roads in the city, as earlier we used to face difficulty while travelling and he is a young leader. There is nothing from the incumbent government on the grassroots level. Although the government launched schemes but poor face problems due to officers on the ground. During the tenure, Lockdown was there and jobs are also not available but Akhilesh gave us a lot in the past," local resident Mohd Shabid said.

Another local Mohammed Javed said that the most important issue is progress adding that from 2012 to 2017 maximum development took place during this time since independence.

According to Faisal Hasan Azmi, a Bookseller based in Deoband for the past 25 years, that vote depends on the work done by the legislator.

"Vote is given based on work done. No work has been done in the area. When others asked our MLA about work he has done then MLA had no answers. ATS commando centre is inaugurated by Yogi Ji but our MLA did nothing. Don't know when it will be completed," Azmi remarked.

He also requested the next government to look into the employment issue stating that many graduates are without any jobs.

"Our Hindu brothers are disturbed as they are not able to find jobs. Whosoever comes to power whether Mayawati, Akhilesh, Yogi should think about our Hindu brothers and provide jobs," added Azmi.

Deoband is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which comes under the Saharanpur district.

In 2017, Brijesh Singh Rawat of BJP had won this seat by defeating Majid Ali from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 29400 votes.

Deoband Assembly constituency is scheduled to go to the polls in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)