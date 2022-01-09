Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] January 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's 24-member election committee will meet in Lucknow on Monday to finalize the poll strategy and the candidates for the first phase of the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, said sources on Sunday.

The meeting is scheduled at 4 pm to finalize the candidates for the first phase and regarding the preparation for the list of candidates.

The members of this committee include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party's state chief Swatantra Dev Sing, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, assistant general secretary Karmveer Singh, former state president and MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi, national vice-president Baby Rani Maurya, vice-president Rekha Verma and general secretary Arun Singh.

Apart from them, the list also includes state cabinet minister Suresh Khanna, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, state cabinet minister Brijesh Pathak, MoS Sanjiv Balyan, national secretary and MP Vinod Sonkar, MP Rajveer Singh, MoS SP Singh Baghel, MLA and vice-president Salil Vishnoi and state general and MLC Ashwini Tyagi.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6.

In 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 312 out of 403 seats.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had sealed an alliance with the former contesting on 298 seats and the latter on the remaining 105 seats. The SP could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats. (ANI)

