Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on November 28, according to an order from the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

"Rajyapal (Governor), Uttar Pradesh has summoned the Uttar Pradesh Eighteenth Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, the 28th November, 2023 in the Vidhan Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Bhawan, Lucknow for its third session of the year," the letter said.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for LVD and HVD Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that on the occasion of Holi in March, the state government will once again provide free gas cylinders. For this, beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana need to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

On the occasion of Dhanteras, the Chief Minister inaugurated the distribution campaign for free refills of cooking gas cylinders under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for 1.75 crore eligible families in the state from Lok Bhavan on Friday. Notably, the state government will spend Rs 2,312 crore on this campaign.

Also Read | Dal Lake Fire Update: Three Dead After Several House Boats Gutted in Blaze at Ghat Number 9 in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

CM Yogi said, "Our government is fulfilling another announcement made in the 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' during the Assembly elections-2022. Before 2014, people were not able to get gas connections. Even if a connection was available, they had to stand in long lines for cylinders." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)