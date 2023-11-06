Lucknow Nov 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two allegedly self-radicalised terrorists linked to the ISIS from Aligarh and recovered prohibited literature from them, a senior official said here on Monday.

The ATS received a tip-off that influenced by ISIS, some radicalised people were involved in anti-national activities and forming a jehadi group of like-minded people on the directives of their handlers in ISIS.

They were planning to carry out a major attack in Uttar Pradesh on the directives of their handlers, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) ATS Mohit Aggarwal said.

After detailed investigations, Abdullah Arsalan and Maaz bin Tariq were arrested from different places in Aligarh on Sunday.

A mobile phone, pen drive and banned ISIS literature were seized from Arslan and an iPhone and android phone were seized from Tariq. Both the accused had taken an oath of ISIS, the ADG said.

Printed material related to ISIS and AQIS (Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) and a pen drive containing ISIS propaganda were seized from them. The electronic equipment seized from them contained several anti-national and terror supporter groups with whom prohibited literature were exchanged, he said.

Both the accused were arrested and produced before the court from where they were sent to judicial custody. The accused's police custody has been sought so that they can be interrogated and their network can be unearthed, the ADG added.

