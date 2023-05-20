Kanpur (UP) May 20 (PTI) The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said it has arrested two people after busting an illegal exchange here in Kanpur.

In a statement, the ATS said it has seized electronic equipment, including 13 active SIM boxes, four sealed SIM boxes, 4,059 pre-activated SIM cards, four modems and routers, six mobile phones and a couple of laptops from them.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2023: Japanese Robot Says 'Namaste to India', Urges Indians To Visit Japan (Watch Video).

The ATS said it has been getting information about illegal exchanges converting international calls into local calls and bypassing international gateways.

After bypassing the international gateways, it becomes impossible to identify the callers, raising the possibility of radicalisation, money transfer through hawala and terror funding, the statement said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Officials Against Delay in Providing Benefits of Welfare Schemes to People.

Those arrested have been identified as Mirza Asad (30) and Shahid Jamal (44), residents of Kanpur.

The ATS said the duo confessed their crimes and divulged that their gang's mastermind, Nazim Khan, who is operating from Mumbai, used to provide technical support by configuring the illegal exchange through team members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)