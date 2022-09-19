Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Today, many steps and initiatives are being taken to support the specially-abled in all spheres of life. One such example was seen in the Dabhaura village of Bareilly where a teacher helped over 800 specially-abled children get into school.

A teacher named Deepmala Pandey from Gangapur Primary School has come up with a unique initiative for specially-abled children. Under this, she asks every teacher to enrol at least one such child in a government school.

Deepmala Pandey has so far helped over 800 specially-abled children get into school.

While talking to ANI, she said, "I have started the movement of 'One teacher, one call', to motivate teachers to enrol at least one disabled child in a government school. So, far we have got around 800 students admitted to schools."

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday in the national capital with the 72 specially-abled children whom he adopted from different parts of Bihar to reduce the financial burden on their families.

Rai said that he is taking care of the basic facilities of these 72 disabled poor children in order to reduce the financial burden of these families. "We are highly inspired by the Prime Minister's dedication and commitment to the welfare of downtrodden people, so I have adopted a total of 72 specially-abled poor children till date and taking care of their health, education and all basic facilities required for all these children so that the burden of these families can be reduced," he said.

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presented various equipment to the specially-abled and cleaning machines to government schools and community hostels at a service program organized in Hyderabad.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said, "The biggest work done by Prime Minister Modi is to give a respectable name to any kind of disability caused by birth or accident. Modi has given such people the right to live with full respect by calling them Divyang. Earlier people used to look at the specially-abled with compassion, but now they look at them with respect."

Amit Shah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devised many works for the disabled. Every Rupee note has also been printed in Braille to enable the visually impaired to identify currency notes and India is the only country whose currency is also written in Braille script."

He said apart from this, arrangements have been made for easy access to lifts for Specially Abled persons in government offices, as well as keeping in mind the needs of the Specially Abled in public transport. (ANI)

