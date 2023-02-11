Lucknow, February 11: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that as a result of its growth and development, Uttar Pradesh is now known as 'Uttam Pradesh' and all of this has been possible because of the double-engine government. He also said that Uttar Pradesh has evolved into the best investment destination and has become a state that leads the way for the rest of the world.

Addressing the session on 'Healthcare through the investor lens the post-COVID scenario', the Union Health Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased the dimension of health in the country. Along with this, work has been done to link health with development. Our government is pro-poor, pro-farmers, but industry-friendly." Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and other senior officials of the government also shared their views on the expansion of health services in the state. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Cultural Events and Drone Show At UP GIS Today.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the investors at the Global Investors Summit, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "Before 2017, even the police were not safe in Uttar Pradesh. Any big investor avoided investing here. However, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is currently offering a clean and safe environment to investors."

"Since Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the nation, a significant expansion of health services is required here. Today, medical colleges are being built in all the districts of the state. Additionally, the Deputy Chief Minister urged the investors to promote good health in the state by establishing health ATMs in 25,000 sub-centers," he added.

The session's special guest, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman of Medanta Hospital also shared his experiences. He then offered his recommendations for improving the state's rural healthcare system.

"I studied in Lucknow, and I've just come back from America after over 40 years. The medical sector has seen numerous changes in Uttar Pradesh recently," he said. Global Investors Summit 2023: Development of Uttar Pradesh Necessary To Make India a Five Trillion Dollar Economy, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dr. OP Manchanda, Managing Director of Dr. Path Lab, also shared his experience and said, "20 per cent of our infrastructure is in Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 90 percent collection centers are at Tehsil level. The government should make every effort to make the state a hub of medical equipment."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)